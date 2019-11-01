Over 200 stuffed animals collected for National Adoption Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday, November 1st began National Adoption Awareness Month. At Greenville County Family Court there will be more than 200 happy children, thanks to the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division.

The Families Forever Committee of the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division, also known as, SC Bar YLD , collected more than 200 stuffed animals for judges to give to the children after their adoption.

Family Court 13th Judicial Circuit Judge, Katherine Tiffany, said she was amazed looking at the heap of stuffed animals.

The stuffed animal pile

“I think there’s a saying that says ‘Adoptions are families made in the heart’,” Tiffany said.

Judge Tiffany said that the Greenville County Chief Justice recognized Monday, November 25th, as Adoption Day, so she decided to make that her courtroom adoption day.

“They’re the highlight of my day and I anticipate this day will be the highlight of my year,” Tiffany said.

As of Friday, November 1st, Tiffany explained that November 25th is already halfway full with pending adoptions.

As she looked at the countless teddy bears, unicorns, stuffed horses and turtles, Judge Tiffany admitted she was impressed with what the committee collected in such a short time.

Eller Tonnsen Bach Associate Attorney, Grady Anthony, was the Co-Committee Chair and said he’s shocked they collected so many toys.

“This is just the Upstate. We did this in three counties throughout the state. And it was the highlight of my month to be a part of it,” Anthony said.

Anthony added that the collection drive took about six months of work total: planning, notifying the public, collection, etc…

SC Bar YLD with the pile of stuffed toys

He said he’s extremely proud of the fact that this is their first project of the year and for it to be successful gives him more drive for the future.

“Makes you feel good,” Anthony said.

Anthony explained that his committee worked hard to collect the toys because of what those stuffed animals represent, community support.

“Something as simple as a sloth can be really inspiring to people, to help a child out,” Anthony said.

SC Bar YLD posing with their pile of stuffed toys

Judge Tiffany added that others should feel free to do something similar to SC Bar YLD, because families may adopt more than one child, and the 200 will go fast.

Also, there are times when even the family’s young biological children may get stuffed animals to make everyone’s day feel special.

“It’s a very simple, relatively inexpensive way to support families, maybe they’re not your own. But you’re supporting other families,”Judge Tiffany said.

In addition to collecting gifts for adoptions, the SC Bar YLD will host an Adoption Fair on April 18th 2020 at First Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC.