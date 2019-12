HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – More than 2,000 handmade wooden toys were given away in Hendersonville Wednesday.

The toys, made by the Apple Country Woodworkers Club, were donated to 12 human services agencies to deliver to kids this holiday season.

Agencies receiving the toys included The Salvation Army, Hendersonville Rescue Mission, Calvary Food Pantry and many more.

2019 marks the 36th year of the wooden toy distribution.

