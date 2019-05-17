Over $200K in stolen property found in underground tunnels in Greenville Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Glenn Painter [ + - ] Video Video

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators said a man was arrested after they found a "sophisticated" network of underground tunnels that was reportedly being used to hide stolen property.

According to a sheriff's office news release, investigators were following up on leads about stolen property on May 14 and responded to the 600 block of Looperville Road in Piedmont.

While executing a two-day search warrant of the four acre property, investigators found the underground tunnels.

The tunnels were reportedly used to conceal over $200,000 in stolen property from victims in the surrounding counties in the Upstate, as well as in the Midlands.

Investigators charged Timothy Gleen Painter, 26, with eight counts of receiving stolen goods and grand larceny.

His sister Breanna Painter says the family knew nothing about what he was up to, but was well aware of an addiction problem.

”He’s not always been this person. He has worked his butt off for what he’s owned. I mean drugs completely take a toll in life and makes you a completely different person," said his sister.

Some of the property that was recovered on Painter's property included heavy construction equipment, transport trailers, vehicles, power tools and construction material.

”We don’t know if the stolen property that was recovered on painters property were taken from painter just himself or if there were other people involved, we’re still in the preliminary stages,” said Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's office is still working to find the victims of the stolen items to return their property.

Painter was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held on $133,400 bond.

According to the release, investigators anticipate additional charges as their investigation continues.