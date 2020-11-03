Over $200M later, SC voters choosing Graham or Harrison

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison of South Carolina looks on as U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn introduces him at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Hollywood, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Voters are finally deciding between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina’s most expensive Senate contest.

Graham is seeking his fourth term on Tuesday and faces his most stalwart general election opponent to date in Harrison.

The contest has been propelled by an onslaught of spending from both candidates and a slew of third-party groups.

Harrison has bested all Senate fundraising records, becoming the first candidate to amass a war chest of more than $100 million.

Graham told The Associated Press he also raised about $100 million, with a third-quarter haul of $28 million representing a new GOP quarterly record.