Over 22,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 22,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending June 6 totaled 22,734, an increase of 3,748 claims from the week prior. The total represents the first increase in claims following seven straight weeks of decrease. Over the last twelve weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 582,265.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,993, followed by Richmond County with 1,858 and Spartanburg County with 1,803.

