Over 32,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 32,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending May 9 totaled 32,513, a decrease of 14,234 claims from the week prior. The total represents the fourth decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last eight weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 486,149.

Greenville County had the most claims with 3,494, followed by Horry County with 2,694 and Charleston County with 2,671.

Roughly 36 million people have filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.