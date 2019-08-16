Over 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties recalled over possible foreign matter contamination

(WSPA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled more than 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties due to a possible foreign matter contamination.

According to the new release, the frozen, fully cooked chicken patties — Weaver Chicken Breast Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat in a 26 oz. resealable bag — were made on Jan. 31.

The establishment number on the product is: P-13456. That number is printed on the back of the product.

According to the release, the problem with the products were discovered after consumer complaints.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” from the release.

For more information, consumers can call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations hotline at 855-382-3101.

