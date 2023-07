SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 400 bicyclists will embark on a three-day ride from the Upstate to the Lowcountry in an effort to raise money to end Alzheimer’s.

The ride begins Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. and will go through Sunday when the cyclist arrives in Mt. Pleasant.

This is the 15th year the Alzheimer’s Association has put on the ride.

So far the group has raised $950,000 of their $1,00,000 goal.