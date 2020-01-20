Over 450 volunteers take part in MLK ‘Day of Service’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For many in the Upstate and western North Carolina, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day on, not a day off.

Volunteers gathered Monday morning in downtown Spartanburg to make literacy kits for children.

The service project was one of 35 going on across the Spartanburg County with Monday’s “United Way Day of Service” being the culmination of “Unity Week.”

Volunteers made literacy kits made up of sock puppets, bookmarks, and other materials.

Sherea Cross showed up to volunteer with her sorority.

“It’s very important to give of yourself all the time. Not just one day of the year,” she said.

“One small act can have ripple effects in so many ways that we don’t even know,” added Alex Moore with United Way of the Piedmont.

In addition to the literacy kits, other projects included cleaning up the Cottonwood Trail.

Moore told 7 News on Carolina’s Family at 4 that over 450 volunteers showed up to help out across Spartanburg County.