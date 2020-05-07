Live Now
Over 45,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

(Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 45,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending May 2 totaled 46,747, a decrease of 18,412 claims from the week prior. The total represents the third decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last seven weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 453,636.

Greenville County had the most claims with 5,000, followed by Horry County with 4,318 and Charleston County with 4,273.

Roughly 33 million people have filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

