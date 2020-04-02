1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Over 60,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Unemployment Insurance Claims Data Week Ending March 28, 2020 (S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 60,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending March 28 totaled 64,856. The total represents a 108.85% increase over the previous week.

Horry County had the most claims with 9,672, followed by Charleston County with 7,845 and Greenville County with 6,556.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

The unemployment claims process is completed online and can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories