Over 60,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 60,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending March 28 totaled 64,856. The total represents a 108.85% increase over the previous week.

Horry County had the most claims with 9,672, followed by Charleston County with 7,845 and Greenville County with 6,556.

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

The unemployment claims process is completed online and can be found here.