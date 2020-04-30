Over 65,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment insurance last week

Initial unemployment claims by county for the week ending in April 25 (Photo Courtesy South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 65,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending April 25 totaled 65,159. The total represents the second decrease of recorded claims since mid-March. Over the last six weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 406,488.

Greenville County had the most claims with 8,809, followed by Spartanburg County with 6,326 and Horry County with 5,745.

Roughly 30 million people have filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.