(WSPA) – A Duke Energy power outage map shows that over seven thousand are without power in the Upstate as a result of Sunday’s storms.

The outage map shows that over four thousand are without power in Anderson County, more than one thousand lost power in both Greenville County and Spartanburg County.

Current estimates of restoration range from between 8 p.m. Sunday night and nearly 2 a.m. Monday morning.

In total, over ten thousand outages have been reported in the Carolinas.