OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday led to two arrests and a seizure of almost 885 grams of methamphetamine in Fair Play.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained due to an ongoing drug investigation at the 300 block of Rebel Holler Drive.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old William Timothy Nichols, of Fair Play, and 47-year-old Rebecca Michelle Patterson, of Walhalla.

Investigators said Nichols also purchased narcotics made by undercover operatives in 2022 and 2023.

Nichols was charged with four counts of trafficking in methaphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Patterson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Deputies said quantities of methamphetamine, Xanax and Subutex were found on Patterson during the search.

Both individuals were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.