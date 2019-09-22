Over a dozen displaced after apartment catches fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A fire at an apartment in Greenville County has left more than a dozen people without a place to stay, Saturday.

The fire broke out around 1:00pm at the Colony North Apartments on North Highway 25 Bypass.

According to the Duncan Chapel Fire Department, the fire was contained to one apartment but seven others were damaged by smoke and water.

A total of 13 people were displaced from those apartments.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the eight adults and five children who were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.