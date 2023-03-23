MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies located half of a kilometer of suspected powdered cocaine during a traffic stop.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Tyrice Hutchins with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Possession of firearm by felon
Deputies said they stopped a vehicle traveling through the county and found cocaine in the vehicle when a search was conducted.
Hutchins was booked into custody on a $2,000,000 bond.