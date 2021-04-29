‘Over the Edge’ event raises money for cancer in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate is being held in Downtown Spartanburg on Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties Inc. The annual event is held at AC Hotel Spartanburg, presented by Kohler.

7 News’ Kim Brown and other participants will rappel more than 100 feet down the side of the AC Hotel in downtown Spartanburg at night to raise money for the Cancer Association. The first 100 registrants to raise at least $1,000 secure their spot on the ropes.

In 2019 the event raised more than $174,000 to help provide much needed services to local cancer patients in our community, organizers said.

“The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties continues to make amazing progress raising awareness and funds to support local cancer patients in our community. Each year, AC Hotel Spartanburg is truly honored to host the exciting and exhilarating fundraising event especially with this year being the first ever night rappel! This event has been an incredible success raising funds for a worthy cause each year and we look forward to continuing the trend this April,” says Jacob Kucinski, General Manager AC Hotel.

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties Inc. provides free services to currently diagnosed cancer patients in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, including: nutritional supplements, wigs, counseling, bras and breast prostheses, medical equipment supplies, and gifts-in-kind.

For more information, visit the Cancer Association website here.