SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.

The annual event is held at AC Hotel Spartanburg, hosted by Kholer.

The first 92 registrants to raise at least $1,000 will rappel 100 feet down the side of the AC Hotel.

“The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties continues to make amazing progress raising awareness and funds to support local cancer patients in our community. Each year, AC Hotel Spartanburg is truly honored to host the exciting and exhilarating fundraising event! This event has been an incredible success raising funds for a worthy cause each year and we look forward to continuing the trend this November,” said Jacob Kucinski, General Manager AC Hotel.

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties Inc. provides free services to currently diagnosed cancer patients in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, including nutritional supplements, fuel cards, wigs, counseling, bras and breast prostheses, medical equipment supplies, and personal care products.

