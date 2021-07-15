Overdose deaths in Greenville County increased in 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The U.S. government reported a record 93,000 people died by overdose last year, an increase of nearly thirty percent.

In Greenville County, Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said they saw a 27.4 percent increase from 2019 to 2020.

Experts say the anxiety and isolation of the pandemic and fentanyl contributed to overdoses.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control suggest fentanyl was involved in more than 60 percent of overdose deaths last year. Dill said that’s consistent with what he sees in Greenville County almost every day.

“For a long time it was typically heroin and fentanyl, and then we began to see cocaine and fentanyl,” he said. “Right now in our little market what we seem to be seeing more of would be methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

He said overdoses are remaining elevated in 2021.