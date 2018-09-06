Overheated motor in AC unit cause of smoke at McCracken MS

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Fire Department officials said an HVAC motor overheated on Tuesday, causing a light smoke and a smell at McCracken Middle School.
We reported earlier that 14 students were taken to the hospital after smoke was detected at the middle school, according to a Spartanburg 7 spokesperson.
Four of the students were taken to Spartanburg Regional and the others were taken to Mary Black.
On Tuesday afternoon, District 7 officials said all four students had been released from Spartanburg Regional.
Fire officials said the smoke was described as being a haze and said the fire department responds to calls like this routinely.
All of the kids were outside at the time, but a couple were transported to the hospital as a precaution, and said they may have been taken for smoke inhalation or possibly heat exhaustion.
Fire officials later gave the all clear and students returned to the building, according to a tweet from the school district.
The following letter was sent to parents at the middle school from McCracken Middle School Principal Margaret Peach:
Dear Parents:
As I reported earlier today, students and staff were evacuated from McCracken Middle School at 10:40 this morning when smoke was detected in an area of the school near the theatre. Local fire department and police officials, along with the D7 maintenance team thoroughly investigated the source of the smoke and the building was checked completely. Students returned to the building at 11:40 began a normal schedule following lunches today. A portion of a HVAC unit created smoke in this part of the building today and was resolved by our maintenance department. Representatives from our District 7 Maintenance Team remained on site throughout the day to monitor this unit as an added layer of precaution.
Faculty, staff and students followed the established protocol for evacuation in a safe, orderly and efficient manner. Our procedures worked perfectly today. We were so proud of the maturity and composure our students demonstrated and the way in which our teachers worked with students. Our district leadership team and We could not have asked for a better team. As always the safety of our students is our first concern, so as soon as all students were settled in the building we notified all of our parents earlier today.
Some students complaining of smoke irritation were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. Parents and families of these students were notified immediately.
Sincerely,
Margaret Peach