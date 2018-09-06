Overheated motor in AC unit cause of smoke at McCracken MS

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Fire Department officials said an HVAC motor overheated on Tuesday, causing a light smoke and a smell at McCracken Middle School.

We reported earlier that 14 students were taken to the hospital after smoke was detected at the middle school, according to a Spartanburg 7 spokesperson.

Four of the students were taken to Spartanburg Regional and the others were taken to Mary Black.

On Tuesday afternoon, District 7 officials said all four students had been released from Spartanburg Regional.

Fire officials said the smoke was described as being a haze and said the fire department responds to calls like this routinely.

All of the kids were outside at the time, but a couple were transported to the hospital as a precaution, and said they may have been taken for smoke inhalation or possibly heat exhaustion.

Fire officials later gave the all clear and students returned to the building, according to a tweet from the school district.

The following letter was sent to parents at the middle school from McCracken Middle School Principal Margaret Peach: