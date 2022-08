GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road.

An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.