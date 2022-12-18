LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Laurens County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive.

Troopers said a Cadillac was traveling south when they crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road.

The Cadillac overcorrected causing the vehicle to go back across the road and travel off the right side of the road hitting several mailboxes, an electrical box and a tree, troopers said.

The driver died at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 31-year-old Christopher Turner.