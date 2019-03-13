Overnight detours set for I-85S at Gateway Project Wed. & Thurs.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Drivers on Interstate 85 southbound will have to deal with detours on Wednesday and Thursday nights due to construction at the Gateway Project in Greenville.

Southbound lanes of I-85 will be closed through the I-385 interchange.

Traffic will be detoured at Exit 51C to I-385 northbound. Detoured traffic will exit at Roper Mountain Road (Exit 37) and will be turned around to I-385 southbound to Exit 36B back to I-85 southbound.

The detour will be in place from 11:00pm until 5:00pm both nights, weather permitting.

Construction crews will be setting beans for the future I-385 northbound bridge over I-85.