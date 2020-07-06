All lanes of I-85SB near mile marker 29 in Anderson Co. blocked due to several accidents

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said four traffic incidents have impacted traffic on Interstate 85 southbound near 29 southbound this afternoon.

Trooper Joe Hovis told us earlier that there was a car fire, as well as an overturned tractor trailer, in that area, but the two incidents were not connected.

Hovis said there were injuries reported in the overturned tractor trailer crash, and said that person was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

Around 4:40 p.m., Hovis reported that there were four total crashes near that scene on I-85, which involved nine vehicles.

Our crew at scene said traffic is currently backed up due to the crash.

According to our crew, all southbound lanes are blocked at this time.