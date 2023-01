An overturned tractor trailer is causing traffic delays in Greenville (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An overturned tractor trailer has caused traffic delays Friday morning in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 southbound at Woodruff Road.

Police said one lane is closed along with the exit ramp.

The police department said there are no significant injuries.