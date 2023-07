MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 6 on the eastbound of Interstate 26 has caused a traffic delay in Madison County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

Officials encourage drivers to take exit 3 (Wolf Lauren and travel south on US 23A to US 19 in order to rejoin I-26.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.