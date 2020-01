POLK CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An overturned truck has closed part of Hwy 9 in Polk County.

The incident happened on Hwy 9 near Triple Creek Farm. This location is north of Mill Spring.

Hwy 9 is closed at this time. Northbound traffic is being rerouted onto Garret Rd., according to a 7 News crew on scene.

There is no word yet on possible injuries.

