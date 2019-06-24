Owner of condemned Spg. motel ordered to demolish dilapidated buildings

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of a condemned hotel has been ordered by the Spartanburg County to demolish several other dilapidated structures.

On Wednesday, Spartanburg County condemned the 2-story Spartanburg Motor Lodge located on Charisma Drive. The building was deemed unsafe to live in due to a sewage backup that flooded the motel.

The property owner tells 7News he fixed the issues and filed an appeal.

However, the County Administrator say that did not happen.

Documents obtained by 7News show the County let the property owner know the Motor Lodge would remain condemned until the building was professionally cleaned and the sewer pipe was repaired. The property owner received the notice on Thursday.

The county also ordered that all the other buildings at 800 Charisma Drive be demolished. According to the county, there’s 4 other structures, an old restaurant, and an old nightclub that currently sit empty on the property.

The property owner has 20 days from June 20, 2019, to submit demolition paperwork to the county.

Jerry Glover, Spartanburg County Director of Building and Fire Codes, tells 7News the other vacant buildings on the property are not properly secured and people are breaking in to live there. Glover says this is a violation of the county code.

The property owner can file an appeal.