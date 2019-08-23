PA shelter trying to find home for 26-pound cat

WSPA 7News
(WIVB) — Weighing in at 26 pounds, a shelter in Philadelphia is trying to find a home for a big cat with a big heart.
Mister B is two years old, and was described by the shelter as a “chonk.”
OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019
