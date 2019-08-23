PA shelter trying to find home for 26-pound cat

ILLINOIS (WEHT/AP) – Illinois health officials said Friday that a patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died, which could make it the first death in the United States linked to the smoking alternative that has become popular with teens and young adults.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release that the patient, who was between 17 and 38 years old, had been hospitalized after falling ill following vaping, though it didn’t give other information about the person, including the patient’s name, hometown or date of death.