Greenville, SC - As the holiday season draws near, law enforcement's sending a reminder about thieves and deliveries to your home.



Police in Greenville released a homeowners video showing a woman taking a package off the front porch.

It's during the holidays that more packages arrive on door steps and more thieves are out looking to steal them.

Deputies say now is the time to get proactive about your deliveries.

As a reminder, investigators suggest, asking a neighbor to pick up your packages from your home once they're delivered, have them delivered to where you work or to the nearest store location.

Also, investing in recording equipment could help you and authorities.

Donnie Porter is with the Greenville Police Department, he says, "it's incredibly helpful for police and law enforcement when we do have the video to see who's taking the packages. it does allow us to put it on social media or have the investigators to be able to look at it and hopefully be able to identify who's taking the package and hopefully bring them to justice. Donnie also says, "we always get a lot of feedback when we post things like that on social media. first of all the video quality is very good, but it also raises the awareness and reminds people that having those packages out there, really does encourage people to come and take the packages. so we want to raise the awareness level and also remind people to protect themselves if they're having packages delivered to the house."

If you recognize the woman in the video, call the Greenville Police Department.