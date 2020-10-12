30th annual Pacolet Indian Summer Festival to be held on Oct 17

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA)- The 30th annual Pacolet Indian Summer festival will take place on October 17 from 10 am – 4 pm at the flats below town hall in Pacolet.

More than 30 vendors, including food, crafts, local music and artists, will showcase their goods.

There is no entrance fee to attend.

Local music includes Backline, Dirty Grass Soul, local artist Jimmy Webb, Silas Robinson, and Miss Gastonia Julia DeSerio.

There will be nine food vendors and 26 craft vendors throughout the day.

Organizers said there will be masks required, social distancing encouraged and sanitizing stations.