PACOLET, SC (WSPA) – Pacolet will be holding a special election in April after their mayor resigned.

Mayor Michael Meissner resigned to move to North Carolina, where he can be closer to his job at Gardner-Webb University.

The special election for a new mayor will be April 28 and the person elected will serve for the remainder of the term, which expires in 2021.

Filing opens at noon on Friday, Feb. 21.