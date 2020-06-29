Pacolet preps for first farmers market July 4th

Pacolet, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Pacolet is hosting their first farmers market Saturday, July 4th from 9-12.

Vendors will offer fresh produce, jams and jellies, arts and crafts and baked goods.

Nannie of Nannie’s Kitchen will have canned jellies and canned vegetables.

Taylor Dockter abstract artist is bringing pottery and wall art. You can see her work on her instagram Alcohol.inks

Town Administrator Alli Gantte said it’s a great way to have an event during the pandemic giving citizens something to go and show off the talented vendors living in the area.



Gantte said vendors can sign up until Friday July 3 by visiting townofpacolet.com or call 864 474 9504

Nannie’s Kitchen will have a booth at the market to sell chow chow, pickled veggies, jams and jellies.

