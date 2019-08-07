Pain Management Associates preparing to close S.C. clinics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Amid federal lawsuits, Pain Management Associates’ nine South Carolina pain clinics are initiating the process of closing.

“Pain Management Associates has taken pride in providing reliable pain management to patients in South Carolina for over a decade,” said Pain Management Associates spokesperson Mike Hubbard in a statement to 7News Tuesday. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to remain a financially viable company, we are unable to maintain operations here.”

Hubbard said that they are immediately beginning the process of closing all nine of their South Carolina clinics, but they are still exploring other transition options to prevent closure.

“We anticipate this process will take 15 to 30 days to complete, but we have officially notified our regulatory authorities today,” Hubbard said.

According to Hubbard, Pain Management Associates is speaking with employees about severance terms and efforts to help them find new positions elsewhere.

“Pain Management Associates is fully committed to minimizing the negative impact this will have on our patients and will attempt to transition them, along with their medical records, elsewhere as quickly and seamlessly as possible,” Hubbard said. “A critical need remains in South Carolina for the hundreds of thousands of patients who obtain responsible and professional pain management services. We regret we are no longer able to fill this need.”

Pain Management Associates is currently being sued by the federal government, accused of prescribing unnecessary opioid medications and fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid.

The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners recommends a patient request their medical records and seek a referral to another practitioner, if possible.