Pandemic provides hurdles for Upstate advocates against human trafficking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A massive human trafficking bust just down the I-85 corridor is shedding light on the issue right here in the Upstate and the problems caused by the pandemic.

At the end of August in Atlanta, U.S. Marshals rescued several children from human trafficking situations through “Operation Not Forgotten.”

“You know trafficking, the federal definition, is force, fraud, or coercion,” Beth Messick, executive director of Jasmine Road, said.

She said the issue is prevalent here in the Upstate too.

“And someone can be trafficked from the house next door and never ever leave the house,” Messick said,.

Jasmine Road is a local organization that helps women who have been victims of human trafficking get back on their feet. Messick said the bust in georgia has helped with awareness.

“I think the awareness of human trafficking has evolved over the years for people to understand what it is and what it looks like,” Messick said.

She said technology has always been a window into our lives, and our children’s lives.

“That is one of the primary ways that a trafficker may try to lure in its victims in using technology,” Messick said.

But, with the pandemic, children may be on the internet unsupervised more, making them bigger targets for trafficking.

“But what you really just offered is the opportunity for the world to reach your child,” Messick said.

Another thing the pandemic has perpetuated is the spread of misinformation online about human trafficking, something Messick says hurts the cause.

“A human trafficking victim could hear that and not identify with that narrative because they weren’t kidnapped and they weren’t taken from somewhere,” Messick said.

She said, often victims aren’t even aware of their situation.

“A lot of times these victims go willingly and it’s because the trafficker has actually taken the time to groom the victims,” Messick said.

Jasmine Road has had a 60% success rate with women who come through their program, and a 100% success rate with women who complete phase 2.