Panthers activate kicker Slye, OL Scott; cornerback Rasul Douglas placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers activated kicker Joey Slye and offensive linemen Trent Scott were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday as the team placed cornerback Rasul Douglas on it.

The organization placed Slye and Scott were placed on the list earlier this week but both have cleared testing protocols.

Douglas, who had started the last five games, did not practice with the team Thursday.

According to the NFL’s policy, players can be placed on the list for a positive test or being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Teams cannot say the reason a player has been added to the list.

Douglas joins reserve offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield on the COVID-19 list.

The team has been under the NFL’s “intensive protocol” after an Atlanta Falcons player tested positive following their game against the Panthers and held team activities virtually Monday and Tuesday after a positive coronavirus test.

The Panthers said Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY) is still on track to be played.

