Panthers announce 2021 training camp schedule, attendance details

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. to begin training camp on Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

The Panthers will report July 27, 2021, and are scheduled to have 14 practices until camp ends on Aug. 19.

All the practices are free and open to the public with no vaccination proof or masks required, but fans must register online to attend camp.

The team’s first practice at Gibbs Stadium will take place July 31 at 7 p.m. as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebration.

The practice will have on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor’s Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games, sponsor activations and more.

Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium will be held Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Admission price will be $5.

On Aug. 18-19, the Panthers will hold joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens before the team’s preseason game on Aug. 21.

Then, on Aug 12-3, Carolina will travel to practice with the Indianapolis Colts before that preseason matchup.

Due to NFL-NFLPA protocols, social distancing between fans and players is required, and in-person autographs will not be available. However, fans will be able to enter a free giveaway for autographed items at each practice.

View the full training camp schedule HERE.