CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The naming rights to Bank of America Stadium have been extended, the Carolina Panthers and Bank of America announced Wednesday.

The partnership started in 2004 and has since been the home for Carolina Panthers and now Charlotte FC. Concerts, college football games and other community events have all taken place at Bank of America Stadium.

“We are proud that the stadium will continue to carry the name of one of Charlotte’s most iconic and philanthropic companies,” Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers, said. “Extending our naming rights agreement not only speaks to the value of our partnership, but also underscores the mutual trust and shared commitment that defines our relationship.”

Since 2018, Bank of America Stadium has grown from hosting roughly 10 football games per year to nearly 40 major ticketed events annually.

In 2022, more than 1.85 million tickets were sold for events at Bank of America Stadium.

“Bank of America has a long-standing relationship with the Carolina Panthers and the stadium. We look forward to our continued partnership and our strong support for the Charlotte Community,” Kieth Cockrell, President of Bank of America Charlotte, said.

Aside from sports and entertainment, Bank of America served as a mass vaccination site in 2020 and was an early voting site for the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Queen City News is working to confirm the timeline for the naming rights agreement.