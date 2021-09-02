Panthers Charities and Tepper Foundation donate $1 million to assist Ida relief efforts in New Orleans

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper donated $1 million to assist local relief efforts in New Orleans following Hurricane Ida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Carolina Panthers Charities and the Nicole & David Tepper Foundation joined the NFL Foundation, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and the Baltimore Ravens Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation as those who each donated $1 million in contribution.

“Over the next few weeks, the NFL Foundation will work in tandem with the New Orleans Saints to identify nonprofit organizations who will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana,” the statement said.

The Saints are currently practicing in Dallas and will play their first game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla.

The NFL encourages fans to text IDA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief or go to redcross.org/donate.