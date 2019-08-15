Panthers fan becomes water boy for a day at Panthers training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday was the last day of the Carolina Panthers Training Camp in Spartanburg.

Racing against the clock, 15-year-old Panthers fan Christopher Borden used the power of Twitter to become the team’s water boy for a day.

On social media, the Charlotte native says he’s on the “defense force” for Cam Newton, defending the player whenever someone posts a negative comment about him.

After the Panther’s Twitter page posted a tweet about the hot weather and the importance of “high quality H20,” Borden responded asking how many retweets he would need to become the team’s water boy.

“It started off as kind of a joke,” Borden says. “I wasn’t really expecting them to reply. They say 10K and I got 11 thousand in like 19 hours.”

By coincidence, he says he had already planned to attend the last day of the Panthers training camp in Spartanburg Thursday. When he arrived, the team invited him as a special guest to wait on the sidelines with a tray of water.

Wide Receivers Torrey Smith and Curtis Samuel, Borden’s favorite player, came up to him after practice for a drink of water.

Both players told Borden they were impressed by his drive.

“I see a young man who was bold, went out there ask for something, earned it and had a chance to kick it with his boys,” Smith says.

“Any opportunity I have to talk to a kid and say anything to him to make his day better, I’m all for it and i wish him the best,” Samuel added.

Borden says the hard work was definitely worth it and described the experience as “one of my best days in my life.”

On Twitter, his profile picture is the iconic Waterboy movie poster, which he says he’ll keep for a “long time.”

With dreams of pursuing a career in the film industry, Borden says he is not interested in a fully time position as a water boy but has a message for everyone watching: stay hydrated.