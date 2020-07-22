Panthers, Hornets venues approved as N.C. early-vote sites

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 04: A general view of the Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium as the NFL lockout looms on March 4, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The venues for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets will be used as early in-person voting sites this fall in North Carolina.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections agreed on Tuesday to a list of 33 early-voting sites that include Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center.

Mecklenburg election officials expect heavy use of early voting options by county residents before Election Day on Nov. 3, whether they be mail-in absentee ballots or in-person voting.

Large facilities with multiple entrances are considered desirable to avoid crowds.

Early in-person voting occurs Oct. 15 until Oct. 31.

