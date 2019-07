SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Carolina Panthers are back in Spartanburg for their annual training camp. Fans can celebrate their return and watch them in action today.

The kickoff party starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus.

Festivities include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, interactive games, face painting and more.

Admission is free.

Players are scheduled to start practice at 6:30 p.m.