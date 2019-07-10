Panthers owner David Tepper to meet with MLS about expansion

Carolina Panthers president Tom Glick speaks to the media after a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Glick and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will travel to New York to meet with Major League Soccer officials in hopes of bringing an expansion team to Charlotte. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick will travel to New York next week and meet with Major League Soccer officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tepper has been working to bring an MLS team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers last summer.

Glick believes “the region deserves it. We think the region will support it, and we are confident of that.”

He says the goal is to land an MLS team as soon as possible.

Glick spoke Tuesday at a news conference to announce Charlotte will host an International Champions Cup game for the next five years. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches last month attracting more than 59,000 fans.