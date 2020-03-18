1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck Calumet Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

Panthers release Eric Reid 1 year after contract extension

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers waits to take the field against the San Francisco 49ers prior to the game at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney extended Reid’s deal in February of 2019 and gave him a $9 million signing bonus.

The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money.

The Panthers re-signed safety Tre Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday.

They also agreed to terms with free-agent safety Juston Burris from the Browns earlier this week.

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Livin Upstate Deals
    Engagement and Wedding Announcements
    Remarkable Women
    Things To Do
    wspa news app free for download choose your store below
    download the wspa news app from the apple app store
    download the wspa news app from the google play store