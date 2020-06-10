Panthers remove embattled ex-owner Richardson’s statue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers removed embattled former team owner Jerry Richardson’s statue outside of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The Panthers tweeted that they were removing the statue in the interest of public safety.

“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,” the team said in a statement. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

In December 2017, Richardson announced he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made sexually suggestive comments to women and at least on one occasion directed a racial slur at an African American team scout.

The report stated that the settlements in the case against Richardson came with non-disclosure requirements forbidding the parties from discussing the details. The league also fined Richardson $2.75 million over the allegations of misconduct.

RELATED: Scandal & Sale: What this means for Jerry Richardson’s legacy

Cruise begin to position the cranes with the statue at Jerry Richardson at Bank of America Stadium. Several fans have told me they just don’t know what to think right now. @FOX46News @WillKunkelFOX46 pic.twitter.com/NraEqHE5wB — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 10, 2020

Video on Wednesday showed a huge crane lift the statue from its pedestal and place it on a flatbed tractor-trailer parked nearby. Traffic on a street beside the stadium appeared to have been blocked while the statue was being removed.

Two panther statues beside Richardson’s statue also were removed.

Richardson and his ownership group paid $206 million in 1993 for an expansion team. He had been the team’s only owner until David Tepper paid $2.2 billion for the club in 2018.

The Panthers began play in 1995 but have never delivered on Richardson’s promise of winning a Super Bowl. They lost after the 2003 and 2015 seasons.

Last week the Panthers cut ties with CPI Security after the company’s CEO made controversial comments about black on black crime in an email to Queen City Unity.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers cut ties with CPI Security after CEO’s email

It is unclear if the statue has been taken down permanently or will eventually be put back up.