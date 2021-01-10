Panthers’ Satterfield hired as Gamecocks OC

This is a 2020 photo of Marcus Satterfield of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Carolina Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield has been officially hired to be the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator, the school announced on Sunday.

Following Mike Bobo’s departure, USC head coach Shane Beamer’s primary task was to fill that void on his staff. Beamer and Satterfield worked together as graduate assistants under Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee in the early 2000s.

“I’ve known Marcus for nearly 20 years since we were graduate assistants together,” said Beamer. “He has a brilliant offensive mind and brings experience from both the collegiate and professional levels.”

Satterfield, who will also serve as the Gamecocks quarterback coach, spent this past season as an offensive line coach under Matt Rhule in Charlotte. He was previously Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013-2015, and then his tight ends coach at Baylor.



“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” said Coach Rhule. “His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”

Satterfield was just one of several staff announcements made by the school on Sunday. The Gamecocks welcomed former Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White to serve as Beamer’s DC. And Luke Day was hired as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

“I’ve had my eye on Clayton for a long time,” said Beamer. “He was a great player in college and had some time in the NFL. He’s been part of good programs and has a high level of success, most recently at Western Kentucky. He’s from North Carolina and has a lot of ties to the region. He had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but he wants to be at South Carolina and we’re happy to have him.”