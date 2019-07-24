Spartanburg prepares for final Panthers Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Panthers Training Camp is ready to open its gates this week and 25 years later the event still draws thousands of visitors and dollars into the community.

2019 is called the Silver season, but will it be the last year the camp comes to the campus of Wofford College and Spartanburg.

While the camp brings a lot of excellent and fun for the fans, it also pumps millions of dollars into the Upstate community.

But with so many changes happening to the franchise, the big question this year is will the camp be back?

The Panther training camp is said to be an experience to remember according to Executive Vice President of the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Chris Jennings.

“As Mr. Tepper [Carolina Panthers owner] said, Spartanburg is part of their team, they’re going to be here one way or another, whether we’re the start or part of a road show, I think Spartanburg will always be a part of the team, one way or another,” said Jennings.

It’s that team perspective that keeps the Wofford campus on the camp thriving.

While attendance has grown over the past few years, it’s also generated publicity in countless ways for the school and the Upstate.

“We’re able to get in all kinds of national and international publications, thousands upon thousands of media hits in terms of advertising cost value, we wouldn’t be able to afford it,” according to Wofford College Vice President for Marketing and Communications Annie Mitchell.

“Spartanburg is in the spotlight, this is our opportunity to shine 25 years we’ve done a pretty darn good job of that and it’s really a love affair with the community and the team,” said Jennings.

The lush grass, beautiful flowers and even white tents are all apart of the set up, that helps to produce the $15 million dollar impact during what’s described as two and a half weeks of ultimate camp experience.

“We want this year, our 25th year to be the very best year ever and so that’s what we’re putting our total energy into,” said Mitchell.

Panthers camp will take place on the campus of Wofford College from July 25th through August 14th.

Click here for more information about the 2019 Carolina Panthers Training camp.

