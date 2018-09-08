News

Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 09:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 09:56 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

The sentence was imposed Friday in federal court in Washington.

He is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Papadopoulos apologized for his actions, telling a judge that he had made a "dreadful mistake" and was eager for redemption.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to six months, while defense lawyers asked for probation.

His case was the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election while it was ongoing.

