Parallel Parkway offers alternative to Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- More than 40,000 cars travel on Woodruff Road every day, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. With Black Friday approaching, Greenville Police are trying to manage the congestion.

“We have officers that are going to be stationed out on Woodruff Road near the intersections, as well as a lot of sign boards reminding people not to block the intersections and to use parallel parkway,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.

Parallel Parkway runs parallel to Woodruff Road, located behind Target and between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane. It’s a little less than half a mile long and includes several roundabouts designed to prevent backups.

“We still don’t see as many people as we would like, so we just want to keep pushing that out and making sure people are aware that it’s there,” Bragg said.

Police are encouraging people to use it, especially during the busy Black Friday weekend.

“It is new,” Bragg said. “We’ve been trying to push it out a lot, just get people familiar with it and get people to take that route more so that it opens up the traffic on Woodruff Road.