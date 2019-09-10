Parallel Parkway opens today on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A new bypass that could relieve traffic congestion on Woodruff Road opens Tuesday in Greenville.

The Parallel Parkway runs between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane behind Target.

The new bypass features several roundabouts with connections to Woodruff Road.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, more than 40,000 drivers travel daily on Woodruff Road from Roper Mountain Road to Interstate 85 during peak hours.

There are plans to expand it another 2 and a half miles across I-85 to Interstate 385, but that project is still years away.

The grand opening for the Parallel Parkway is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

